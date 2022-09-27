Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

