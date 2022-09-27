Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,368,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

