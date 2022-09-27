Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,641 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $184.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,068.16 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $431.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

