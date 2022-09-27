Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,155 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,362 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $276.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.75 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

