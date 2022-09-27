Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,038 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

