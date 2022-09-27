Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $462.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.75. The stock has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $461.31 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

