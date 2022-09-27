Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,568 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.76. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

