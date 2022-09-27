Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Cigna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Cigna by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $276.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.23. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

