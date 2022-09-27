Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 636 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33.

