Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $80.25 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

