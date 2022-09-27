Foxy Equilibrium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,532.00 (Foxy)

Foxy Equilibrium (Foxy) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Foxy Equilibrium has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. Foxy Equilibrium has a market capitalization of $4,283.71 and approximately $31,532.00 worth of Foxy Equilibrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Foxy Equilibrium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
Foxy Equilibrium Profile
Foxy Equilibrium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Foxy Equilibrium Coin Trading
