Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,518 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,018,007 shares of company stock valued at $59,856,759 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

