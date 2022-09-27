Fraser Atkinson Purchases 10,000 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,273,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,776,622.50.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 1,400 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,600.00.

GPV opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$5.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.049403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

