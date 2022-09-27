Fraser Atkinson Purchases 10,000 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,273,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,776,622.50.
Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 28th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 1,400 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,600.00.
GPV opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
