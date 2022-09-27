Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

