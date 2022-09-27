Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $36.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,666,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

