Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $36.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,666,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
