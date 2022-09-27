Friendz Reaches Market Capitalization of $178,989.58 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $178,989.58 and approximately $42,419.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

Friendz launched on July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

