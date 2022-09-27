Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $591.55

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 591.55 ($7.15) and traded as low as GBX 467 ($5.64). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.68), with a volume of 34,952 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 591.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The company has a market cap of £298.23 million and a P/E ratio of 3,916.67.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

