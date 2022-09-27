Fusion Capital LLC Buys 15,906 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,187.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.