FY2022 Earnings Estimate for 3M Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $10.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.45. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.51. 3M has a 52 week low of $111.62 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $596,325,000. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.