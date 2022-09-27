FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report released on Wednesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,112.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 473,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 338,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 90,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

