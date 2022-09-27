FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Raised by Analyst

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ENI in a report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $8.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.28. The consensus estimate for ENI’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $33.89 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 11.43%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

NYSE E opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 158,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

