FY2022 EPS Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Lowered by Analyst

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.

GNK has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE GNK opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $509.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.58%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

