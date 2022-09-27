FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heineken in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Heineken’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Heineken alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.37.

Heineken Stock Down 0.3 %

Heineken Cuts Dividend

Heineken stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $59.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

About Heineken

(Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.