FY2022 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Reduced by Analyst

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safe Bulkers’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Safe Bulkers Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of SB stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $315.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.
