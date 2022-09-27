FY2022 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Reduced by Analyst

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safe Bulkers’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of SB stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $315.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $38,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

