FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note issued on Sunday, September 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

ZWS opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $5,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $4,801,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

