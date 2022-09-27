Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.78. The firm has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.