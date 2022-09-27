Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

