Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Stock Performance
GAIA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.