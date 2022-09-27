Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

