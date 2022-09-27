Gains Associates Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,485.00 (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gains Associates alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.87 or 1.00031644 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00059342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005733 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00064620 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

Gains Associates (CRYPTO:GAINS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gains Associates using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.