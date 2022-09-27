Gala Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $134.77 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 38,595,376,395 coins. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

