Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.