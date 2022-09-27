GAMEE Price Reaches $0.0116 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $36.81 million and $407,588.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011108 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE was first traded on March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMEE’s official website is token.gamee.com.

GAMEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

