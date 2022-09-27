Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSE:IT opened at $274.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.10. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

