Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GTES opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.