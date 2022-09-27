Gems Price Down 1.2% This Week (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $148,947.00 and approximately $28,534.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,068.27 or 0.99984166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00065132 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

