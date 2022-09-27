Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.58%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

