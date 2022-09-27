General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $538,503,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $220.43 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.