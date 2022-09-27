General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $55.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $35.04 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in General Motors by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 420,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 333,322 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 19,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 80,169 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

