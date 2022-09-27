Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
GNCA opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $795,258.36, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.96.
About Genocea Biosciences
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.