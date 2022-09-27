Ghost (GHOST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,966.18 or 1.00045726 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058611 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00064669 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,583,274 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

