Giftedhands (GHD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26,863.00

Giftedhands (GHD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Giftedhands has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Giftedhands has a market capitalization of $69,718.00 and $26,863.00 worth of Giftedhands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giftedhands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Giftedhands

Giftedhands’ genesis date was July 24th, 2021. Giftedhands’ total supply is 1,150,000,000 coins. Giftedhands’ official Twitter account is @giftedhandsGHD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giftedhands’ official website is www.giftedhands.io. The official message board for Giftedhands is medium.com/@giftedhandsGHD.

Buying and Selling Giftedhands

According to CryptoCompare, “Giftedhands proposes itself as a solution to the constant issues in payment to its freelancers developers. (GHD) is designed to enable speed up payment process. Important Productivity and get everyone involved success.The GHD token is the official token of the giftedhands platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giftedhands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giftedhands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giftedhands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

