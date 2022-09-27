Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD):
- 9/15/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
- 9/15/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $79.00.
- 8/17/2022 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/15/2022 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 8/15/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $74.00.
- 8/4/2022 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
GILD stock opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
