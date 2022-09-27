Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD):

9/15/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

9/15/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $79.00.

8/17/2022 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2022 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/15/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $74.00.

8/4/2022 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Gilead Sciences Inc alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.