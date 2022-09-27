Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,753,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 41,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 910,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after buying an additional 94,509 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

