Gitcoin Price Tops $1.78 on Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $178.36 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00009356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin launched on May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gitcoin is gitcoin.co.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

