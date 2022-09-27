Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,495.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $59.54 on Monday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.