Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. Research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.