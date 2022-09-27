Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.64 million, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $147.86 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

