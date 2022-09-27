Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $164.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 621.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

