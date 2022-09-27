Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 982 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $452,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,618.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 183.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.82 and a 1-year high of $152.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.29.

