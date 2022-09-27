Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BDX opened at $231.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $230.20 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.