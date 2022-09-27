Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

